No. 15 Mississippi St. on to finals of Woman of Troy Classic

Blair Schaefer scored a career-high 18 points to lead No. 5 Mississippi State over SMU 91-42 on Friday night at the Woman of Troy Classic.
The Bulldogs advanced to Sunday's tournament championship game against Southern California.
Schaefer made 6 of 11 shots, including four 3-pointers, and MSU improved to 11-0 to remain the only undefeated team in the SEC.
Schaefer exited after getting a cut over her the left eye with 4:31 remaining in the third quarter and did not return. She is expected to play Sunday.
Victoria Vivians and Roshunda Johnson scored 13 points each, Morgan Williams added 11 and Chinwe Okorie 10 for the Bulldogs.
Kiar Perry led SMU (6-4) with 17 points.
Mississippi State shot 51.5 percent and held the Mustangs to 29.8 percent shooting. It marked the ninth time the Bulldogs have shot over 45 percent in a game.
Mississippi State led 19-8 after one quarter and 44-18 at the break.
BIG PICTURE
Mississippi State: The Bulldogs' No. 5 ranking is the highest in the school's history and they've been doing it on the road. They've played 10 games away from home, most in the country.
SMU: After an 11-day layoff, the Mustangs were beginning a string of four games in six days. SMU's last action was a win over No. 25 Texas A&M, its first victory over a ranked opponent since March 2008.
UP NEXT
SMU: Plays Grambling State, which lost to Southern California on Friday, in the consolation game of the tournament on Sunday. The Mustangs then return home for two games on Monday and Wednesday.
Mississippi State: Takes on Southern California on Sunday in the championship game and to complete an eight-game road trip.
Comments