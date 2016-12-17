NBA Capsules

James Harden had his sixth triple-double of the season and the Houston Rockets made an NBA-record 24 3-pointers in a 122-100 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.
Harden had 29 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds for his 15th career triple-double, passing Hakeem Olajuwon for the most in franchise history.
Ryan Anderson made Houston's 24th 3-pointer with 32 seconds remaining, and the crowd roared in celebration of the record.
In picking up their ninth straight win, the Rockets attempted 61 3s — making 39.3 percent — to shatter their own record of 50 tries set earlier this season. They broke the NBA record for 3s made in a game, shared by Houston in 2013 and Orlando in 2009.
Eric Gordon added 29 points on 7-for-12 shooting from 3 for the Rockets.
Anthony Davis scored 19 points in 22 minutes for New Orleans.
HAWKS 125, RAPTORS 121
TORONTO (AP) — Dwight Howard had 27 points and 15 rebounds, Dennis Schroder scored 24 points and Atlanta snapped Toronto's four-game win streak.
Kyle Korver had a season-high 19 points, including a season-best six 3-pointers, for Atlanta. Howard's double-double was his 17th of the season.
DeMar DeRozan had 34 points for the Raptors, while Kyle Lowry added 27.
Down 113-97 with 7:10 to go, the Raptors went on a 14-4 run to get within six points on DeRozan's dunk with 3:47 to play. The teams then exchanged the next six baskets. Schroder converted a free throw with 6.7 seconds left to re-establish a four-point Atlanta edge, and Lowry's miss on a 3 with 1.9 seconds left ended Toronto's comeback effort.
WIZARDS 122, PISTONS 108
WASHINGTON (AP) — John Wall had 29 points and 11 assists, leading a Washington offense that committed a season-low five turnovers against Detroit.
Bradley Beal added 25 points and Marcin Gortat had 12 to go with 14 rebounds for Washington, which also set a season high for points in its fourth win in five games.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 24 points to lead the Pistons. Andre Drummond added 13 points and 12 rebounds on a night when the teams combined for 11 players in double figures
The Pistons began the day as the league's leader in fewest turnovers per game and only had nine against the Wizards. But the league's second-best defensive team trailed most of the evening and by double digits for almost all of the second half.
BUCKS 95, BULLS 69
CHICAGO (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds, and Milwaukee routed Chicago for a sweep of their home-and-home series.
Greg Monroe added 14 points and 12 rebounds, and fellow reserve Mirza Teletovic finished with 13 points. The Bucks (13-12) had dropped four of five before the pair of wins against the Bulls.
Chicago (13-13) shot 30 percent and lost for the sixth time in eight games in the opener of a three-game homestand. Nikola Mirotic did not play for the second straight night after he missed the pregame walkthrough, and Taj Gibson exited in the third quarter with a bruised hip.
Dwyane Wade scored 12 points for the Bulls, booed off the floor as the final seconds ticked off. Jimmy Butler was held to seven on 3-for-14 shooting.
LAKERS 100, 76ERS 89
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Julius Randle scored nine of his 25 points in a dominant first quarter and Los Angeles snapped an eight-game losing streak with a victory over Philadelphia.
Lou Williams added 18 points, and D'Angelo Russell and Nick Young had 15 apiece for the Lakers. They were playing the third game of a seven-game, 12-day trip — their longest of the season.
Joel Embiid scored 15 points for the 76ers. They have dropped eight straight at home to fall to an NBA-worst 6-20.
CLIPPERS 102, HEAT 98
MIAMI (AP) — Blake Griffin scored 20 points, Chris Paul and J.J. Redick each added 17 and Los Angeles held off Miami for its fourth consecutive win.
DeAndre Jordan had an offensive rebound off a missed free throw and scored the clinching basket with 7.7 seconds left for the Clippers, finishing off his 12-point, 19-rebound night.
Goran Dragic had 21 points and 11 assists, Justise Winslow scored 15 and Wayne Ellington added 13 points before leaving injured for the Heat. Hassan Whiteside had 11 points and 17 rebounds.
CELTICS 96, HORNETS 88
BOSTON (AP) — Isaiah Thomas scored 16 of his 26 points in the second half and Al Horford had 18 points and five blocked shots as Boston beat Charlotte to stop a three-game slide.
Avery Bradley and Jae Crowder added 12 points apiece for the Celtics, who held the Hornets to 13 field goals in the second half.
Charlotte played without leading scorer Kemba Walker, who did not travel with the team due to personal reasons, and lost its fourth straight.
Nicolas Batum led the Hornets with 22 points and 10 rebounds.
MAGIC 118, NETS 111
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 10 rebounds in his return to the lineup, Evan Fournier also scored 21 and Orlando beat Brooklyn to snap a six-game home losing streak.
Fournier scored 11 straight points in the final 2:26, going 8 for 8 from the free throw line after the teams were tied at 106.
Serge Ibaka had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and D.J. Augustin scored 17 for the Magic.
Brook Lopez had 22 points and five blocked shots for the Nets before fouling out with 20.1 seconds to play. Brooklyn has lost eight straight on the road.
KINGS 96, GRIZZLIES 92
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — DeMarcus Cousins scored 22 points, Kosta Koufos had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and Sacramento weathered a late Memphis rally.
Garrett Temple added 17 points and Darren Collison had 11 for the Kings in coach Dave Joerger's return to Memphis, where he coached the Grizzlies until they fired him last spring.
Marc Gasol led Memphis with 20 points.
The Kings led by 11 with 4 minutes left, but Tony Allen scored two baskets and Troy Daniels converted a pair of 3-pointers, the last one with 55 seconds left to trim Sacramento's lead to 95-92.
The Grizzlies had a chance to tie, but Mike Conley — just back from injury — missed a leaning 3-point attempt with 3.9 seconds remaining.
JAZZ 103, MAVERICKS 100
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rodney Hood pulled up for a 3-pointer in transition with 0.8 seconds left that gave Utah the win after a furious rally by Dallas in the fourth quarter.
Dallas used a 9-0 run late in the fourth to tie the score at 100 before Hood grabbed the rebound of Deron Williams' miss and pushed the ball up the floor. He drained a 26-footer from the left side to send Utah to its 10th victory in 12 games.
Following a timeout, the Mavericks had one more chance to tie it. But an inbounds pass deflected off Harrison Barnes' hands, and time expired.
Rudy Gobert posted his sixth straight double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Hood finished with 15 points.
Barnes led the Mavericks with 21 points, and Williams added 18 points and seven assists against his former team.
