NBA Capsules

Russell Westbrook had a career-high 22 assists in his 50th triple-double, helping the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Phoenix Suns 114-101 on Saturday.
Westbrook also had 26 points and 11 rebounds in his 13th triple-double of the season. He had gone three games without one, yet the league's leading scorer continues to average double figures in points, rebounds and assists.
Steven Adams had 19 points and seven rebounds and Enes Kanter added 12 points for Oklahoma City, which had dropped two in a row. Thunder guard Victor Oladipo, the team's No. 2 scorer for the season, missed his third straight game with a right wrist sprain.
Devin Booker scored 31 points for the Suns, who have lost six of eight.
