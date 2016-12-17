Kuzma scores 18, Utah cruises past Prairie View A&M 92-60

Kyle Kuzma posted his sixth double-double of the season with 18 points and 15 rebounds as Utah cruised to a 92-60 victory over Prairie View A&M on Saturday.
The Utes blew the game wide open early with a 16-2 run to take a 25-9 lead and never looked back. The Panthers were simply overmatched by Utah's size inside and athleticism on the perimeter.
Zachary Hamilton led Prairie View (2-10) with 26 points.
The most significant story of the game was the presence of Utah power forward David Collette and point guard Sedrick Barefield. The two transferred to Utah last year, but just became eligible to play after the fall semester ended and Saturday was their first game. Collette started, but both are expected to be with the No. 1 unit as the season progresses.
The Utes (7-2) received an immediate boost in the paint from the 6-foot-10 Collette, who showed toughness and good touch offensively. The Utah State transfer dealt with foul trouble, but finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.
Barefield came in off the bench and provided a much-needed additional shooter. The SMU transfer knocked down three 3-pointers in the first half and ended with 18 points.
BIG PICTURE
Prairie View: The Panthers lost their seventh straight, including the last six on the road. Prairie View is winding down its nonconference schedule before starting its real part of the season — Southwestern Athletic Conference play — on Jan. 2.
Utah: The Utes are finally at full strength with Collette and Barefield. Now Utah will see what type of team it truly is after an unspectacular start against a weak nonconference schedule.
STAT OF THE NIGHT
Utah shot a season-high 59.3 percent from the floor. The Utes shot 20 for 28 (71.4 percent) in the first half alone.
UP NEXT
Prairie View: The Panthers travel to face George Mason on Thursday for their seventh consecutive road game.
Utah: Travels to Play San Francisco on Thursday in the first game of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic holiday tournament.
