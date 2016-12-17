Baylor cruises past Jackson St 82-57 in return to Fort Hood

Al Freeman scored a season-high 19 points and made a career-best five 3-pointers and No. 4 Baylor returned to Fort Hood with an 82-57 victory over Jackson State on Saturday night.
It was the second straight year that the Bears played on the nation's largest Army post, about an hour's drive south of their Waco campus. Baylor is 10-0 for the first time since starting 17-0 in 2011-12.
There was a near-capacity crowd that included soldiers and their families in the 2,400-seat Abrams Gym, which has a large American flag on the wall behind the benches opposite the only permanent set of stands.
Edric Dennis scored 21 points for Jackson State (3-8), which stayed close until a 24-6 Baylor run that started late in the first half and ended with the Bears up 58-38 with about 12 minutes remaining.
Baylor's Jo Lual-Acuil had a season-high 17 points with six rebounds and five blocks — slightly better than his 4.3-block average that ranks second nationally.
The Tigers stayed close with some long 3-pointers in the first half but made just three of 13 percent from long range in the second half and shot 30 percent overall for the game.
Jackson State's Sherron Wilson was ejected for flagrant foul that sent Johnathan Motley sprawling to the floor midway through second half, not long after Derek Roscoe was given a technical for saying something to Terry Maston after blocking Maston's shot.
Wilson's foul was the third technical in about 5 minutes for the Tigers.
BIG PICTURE
Jackson State: Coming off a loss to Blue Mountain and missing preseason all-Southwestern Athletic Conference selection Chace Franklin and starter Treshawn Bolden because of injuries, the Tigers had to feel a boost by the way they played in the first half. Franklin is supposed to be ready for conference play.
Baylor: The Bears were a little flat after taking a big early lead against another SWAC opponent in Southern earlier in the week. But Baylor looked like a team with three wins over Top 10 teams in a 10-minute stretch that started late in the first half.
UP NEXT
Jackson State: Tigers visit Duquesne on Monday, take an 11-day break before playing Fisk at home Dec. 30 and open SWAC play at Alabama State on Jan. 2.
Baylor: Bears have rare case of playing on consecutive days in different facilities, with a game at home Sunday against John Brown. There's just one nonconference game left after that Wednesday at home against Texas Southern before the Big 12 opener Dec. 30 at Oklahoma.
