Sports

December 17, 2016 7:20 PM

Seton Hall cruises to 81-68 win over Delaware

The Associated Press
NEWARK, N.J.

Angel Delgado matched a career-high with 22 points and added 15 rebounds to lead Seton Hall to an 81-68 win over Delaware on Saturday night.

Delgado finished an efficient 9 of 12 from the field. Madison Jones added 15 points and Desi Rodriguez had 12 for Seton Hall (9-2), which has won five in a row and moved to a perfect 4-0 at home.

Anthony Mosely scored 21 points and Ryan Daly finished with 19 to lead Delaware (5-5), which shot just 40 percent and 4 of 16 from 3-point range.

The Pirates held an eight-point lead (34-26) at the break and pushed it to double digits early in the second following a 3 and a layup from Jones.

The Blue Hens managed to cut it back to 63-56 but never seriously threatened the rest of the night.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Auction to feature items from former Flyer and NBA player Darius Miles

View more video

Sports Videos