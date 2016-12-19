Juventus defender Bonucci extends contract through 2021

Looking to become "even more of a legend" at Juventus, Leonardo Bonucci extended his contract with the Italian club on Monday until 2021.
The Italy defender joined Juventus from Bari in 2010 and has made 291 appearances — more than any other outfield player at Juventus in the past six years.
"I am happy and proud of this decision to continue this glorious and ever more victorious journey until 2021," Bonucci said.
The 29-year-old Bonucci has won five Serie A titles with Juventus, two Italian Cups and three Italian Super Cups. He was also a key part of the team which reached the Champions League final in 2015.
"I feel an integral part of a great family," Bonucci said. "You achieve this by working hard and always being there for your teammates, helping out when the going gets tough and celebrating all together in moments of joy and happiness.
"We've won so much in the past few years and we know that going forward it will be always more difficult to get results but life would be dull if you didn't have something to fight for."
Bonucci's previous contract, signed in July 2015, expired in 2020.
"I obviously have a lot of goals," Bonucci said. "Certainly to become even more of a legend at this club, to improve personally and maintain the passion I have within me."
Comments