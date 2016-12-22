A look at some of 2016's most inspiring sports moments

0:55 A tree of gifts along the road for those to give or take Pause

1:00 Levee upgrades continue

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

0:52 He may be small, but Dozer will push his way into your heart

1:28 New Blues forward has goal and assist in home debut

2:13 Belleville West basketball coach talks win over O'Fallon

1:10 Making perfect pour-over coffee