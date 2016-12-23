NHL Capsules

0:55 A tree of gifts along the road for those to give or take Pause

1:45 Elisha's Cove gives parents of special needs children a much-needed break

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:00 Levee upgrades continue

1:02 Highland High School senior scores perfect 36 on ACT

2:04 Fort Worth funeral home billboards urge drivers not to text

5:59 Texting and driving: Amanda Clark's story

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

0:52 He may be small, but Dozer will push his way into your heart