Who overcame Patriots in Super Bowl XLII?

0:41 O'Fallon senior hopes to curb elder abuse, domestic violence Pause

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:44 Ring in the New Year with a tiny train whistle

0:36 Firefighters battle Marissa structure fire on Christmas Eve

1:30 Columbia junior talks conference win over Freeburg

2:04 Owners hope to rebuild after fire destroys The Antique Station in Marissa

1:01 Illinois basketball's Malcolm Hill carries Braggin' Rights trophy

0:20 Highland junior hits winning free throws

0:30 East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty