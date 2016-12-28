Sports

December 28, 2016 11:39 AM

Who overcame Patriots in Super Bowl XLII?

By Dean Criddle

News-Democrat

Today’s question: The New England Patriots need a win this week to clinch the home field advantage for the upcoming AFC Playoffs and are once again favored to reach the Super Bowl. But which NFL team overcame the New England Patriots with the famous helmet catch and would eventually score 17-14 in Super Bowl XLII.

Yesterday’s answer: It took a shootout for the Pittsburgh Penguins to defeat the Buffalo Sabres in the first NHL Winter Classic held at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York in 2008.

