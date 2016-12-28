Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic basketball tournament

Highland High School Bulldogs junior Stephen Schniers talks about his two of three free throws with 1.5 seconds remaining during the Mater Dei Christmas High School Basketball Tournament to stun the Okawville High School Rockets Bulldogs at Breese Mater Dei Catholic High School in Breese, IL.
Okawville High School Rockets senior senior Noah Frederking set new all-time school scoring record with this basket against Steeleville, Illinois. The former record was set by long-time coach and state Senator Dave Luechtefeld in 1958.