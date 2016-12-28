Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic

Belleville East's Malachi Smith (11, right) drives to the basket as he's pressured by Decatur Eisenhower'sTamarious Edwards (14) in the first half of a game at the 33rd Annual Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Basketball Classic at Collinsville High School. It was the first game of the tourney for both teams.
Tim Vizer
Belleville East's Javon Pickett (4, right) goes to the basket as he's shadowed by Decatur Eisenhower's Julian Jones (35) in a game at the 33rd Annual Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Basketball Classic at Collinsville High School.
Tim Vizer
Belleville East's E.J. Aldridge passes to a teammate during a game against Decatur Eisenhower at the 33rd Annual Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Basketball Classic at Collinsville High School.
Tim Vizer
Edwardsville's Mark Smith passes the ball to a teammate.
Tim Vizer
Belleville East's Malachi Smith (11) drives to the basket in the first half of a game against Decatur Eisenhower at the 33rd Annual Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Basketball Classic at Collinsville High School. It was the first game of the tourney for both teams.
Tim Vizer
Belleville East cheerleaders give a cheer during a break in the action between the Lancers and the Decatur Eisenhower Panthers at the 33rd Annual Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Basketball Classic at Collinsville High School.
Tim Vizer
Edwardsville's AJ Epenesa (33) and McCluer North's Cameron Lockett in first half action under the basket as Epenesa tries to shoot. In background at right is McCluer North's Kyle O'Brien.
Tim Vizer
Edwardsville's AJ Epenesa (33) jumps to shoot a basket in the second half against McCluer North at the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Basketball Classic. In foreground is teammate Caleb Strohmeier (34).
Tim Vizer
Edwardsville's AJ Epenesa.
Tim Vizer
Edwardsville Head Coach Mike Waldo diagrams a play during a timeout against McCluer North.
Tim Vizer
Edwardsville Head Coach Mike Waldo.
Tim Vizer
