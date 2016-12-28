Sports

December 28, 2016 8:27 PM

No. 14 Ohio State opens Big 10 with 87-62 win over Minnesota

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Kelsey Mitchell hit five 3-pointers and scored 23 points and had six assists to lead No. 14 Ohio State to an 87-62 win over Minnesota in the Big Ten opener on Wednesday night.

Mitchell had four 3s in the first quarter, when the Buckeyes opened a 29-18 lead, to become the fifth player in conference history with 300 3-pointers. The junior has 303.

Linnae Harper had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Buckeyes (11-4), who are 26-3 against the Gophers in Columbus but had lost the last two. Stephanie Mavunga added 10 points and four blocks.

Minnesota (9-5), which has lost to all five Power 5 opponents it has faced, was down 46-33 at the half and then scored just 10 points in the third quarter, missing all six of its 3-pointers, falling behind 65-43.

Kenisha Bell had 14 points for the Gophers, who shot just 29 percent (20 for 70), including 3 of 20 from 3-point range. Bryanna Fernstrom, a mid-year transfer from Iowa State, had 12 points and 10 rebounds in her Minnesota debut.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Belleville East battles Decatur Eisenhower

View more video

Sports Videos