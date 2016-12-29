Championship game at Freeburg Columbia Boys Holiday Basketball Tournament at Freeburg High School on Thursday.

Columbia's Greg Long feels pressure from Marquette's Bryce Pettiford and Nick Hemann during their game at the Freeburg Columbia Boys Holiday Basketball Tournament at Freeburg High School on Thursday.
Marquette's Bryce Pettiford closes in on Columbia's Greg Long as he drives the ball down court during their game at the Freeburg Columbia Boys Holiday Basketball Tournament at Freeburg High School on Thursday.
Marquette's Chris Hartrich and Jake Hall try to block Columbia's Jordan Holmes as he shoots for a basket during their game at the Freeburg Columbia Boys Holiday Basketball Tournament at Freeburg High School on Thursday.
Columbia head coach Mark Sandstorm.
Marquette's Nick Messinger closes in on Columbia's Jordan Holmes as he drives the ball down court during their game at the Freeburg Columbia Boys Holiday Basketball Tournament at Freeburg High School on Thursday.
Marquette's Sammy Green feels pressure from Columbia's Greg Long during their game at the Freeburg Columbia Boys Holiday Basketball Tournament at Freeburg High School on Thursday.
Marquette's Nick Messinger passes the ball over Columbia's Drew Worley during their game at the Freeburg Columbia Boys Holiday Basketball Tournament at Freeburg High School on Thursday.
Columbia's Jordan Holmes and Jon Peterson battle Marquette's Jake Hall for a rebound during their game at the Freeburg Columbia Boys Holiday Basketball Tournament at Freeburg High School on Thursday.
Columbia's Jordan Holmes feels pressure from Marquette's Bryce Pettiford during their game at the Freeburg Columbia Boys Holiday Basketball Tournament at Freeburg High School on Thursday.
Columbia's Jared Germain moves in to block Marquette's Isaiah Ervin as he shoots for a basket during their game at the Freeburg Columbia Boys Holiday Basketball Tournament at Freeburg High School on Thursday.
Marquette head coach Steve Medford.
