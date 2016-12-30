Most-read local sports stories of 2016

Here are the 10 most-read sports stories of 2016 from bnd.com:
1. He went from high school to the NBA and made millions. Now he’s bankrupt
2. Outpouring of support helping Waterloo football team deal with loss
3. Former Belleville East standout struck and killed by train
4. At 47, pro wrestler Kurt Angle is still going strong
5. Controversy as Mater Dei falls short of 4A semifinal
6. Sports Illustrated to release documentary on East St. Louis football team
7. He's 14, has one armed and bowled a perfect game
8. Flyers will never forget final 20 seconds of this game
9. From Althoff to Olympic: Bellevile’s Kevin Lisch will play basketball for Australia
10. New York Daily News shamed itself by portraying Cardinals fans as racist
