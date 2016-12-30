33rd Annual Prairie Farms Holiday Classic-Friday

Zia Nizami
Edwardsville’s Mark Smith drives past Althoff’s Jordan Goodwin to put up a basket during their championship game at the 33rd Annual Prairie Holiday Classic at Collinsville High School.
Althoff's Bryson Strong and Edwardsville's AJ Epenesa battle for a rebound during their championship game at the 33rd Annual Prairie Holiday Classic at Collinsville High School.
Edwardsville’s AJ Epenesa battles Althoff’s Dante Ray and CJ Coldon for a rebound during their championship game at the 33rd Annual Prairie Holiday Classic at Collinsville High School.
Edwardsville's AJ Epenesa jumps to block Althoff's CJ Coldon as he tries to put up a basket during their championship game at the 33rd Annual Prairie Holiday Classic at Collinsville High School.
Althoff's Marvin Bateman shoots over Edwardsville's Jack Marinko for three during their championship game at the 33rd Annual Prairie Holiday Classic at Collinsville High School.
Edwardsville's Mark Smith steals a rebound from Althoff's Marvin Bateman and Jordan Goodwin during their championship game at the 33rd Annual Prairie Holiday Classic at Collinsville High School.
Edwardsville's Mark Smith drives the ball past Althoff's Bryson Strong during their championship game at the 33rd Annual Prairie Holiday Classic at Collinsville High School.
Althoff's Edwyn Brown blocks Edwardsville's Caleb Strohmeier during their championship game at the 33rd Annual Prairie Holiday Classic at Collinsville High School.
Althoff's CJ Coldon drives to the basket past Edwardsville's Jack Marinko and Mark Smith during their championship game at the 33rd Annual Prairie Holiday Classic at Collinsville High School.
East St. Louis’ Terrance Hargrove drives past Springfield Southeast’s Kobe Medley during their game at the 33rd Annual Prairie Holiday Classic at Collinsville High School.
East St. Louis’ Jeremiah Tilmom blocks Springfield Southeast’s Anthony Fairlee at the 33rd Annual Prairie Holiday Classic at Collinsville High School.
East St. Louis’ Jeremiah Tilmon dunks during their game against Springfield Southeast at the 33rd Annual Prairie Holiday Classic at Collinsville High School.
