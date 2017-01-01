Kings hold on for 3-2 win over Sharks behind Carter's goal

1:24 Former St. Louis Blue Pierre Turgeon scores two goals in Winter Classic Alumni Game Pause

2:14 Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky talks about NHL Winter Classic in St. Louis

2:41 Kristen Poshard talks about personal tragedy and her new position with Madison County

2:08 The Sandwich Shop leaves a legacy in Collinsville

1:36 O'Fallon advances at Centralia Holiday Tournament

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

0:30 Edwardsville basketball stars honored after tourney title

2:20 Edwardsville's Mark Smith talks 30-point game in tourney win