January 2, 2017 10:07 PM

Southern holds on to edge Prairie View 59-57 in SWAC opener

The Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La.

Shawn Prudhomme scored 18 points, Jared Sam added 17 and Southern held on to defeat Prairie View A&M 59-57 on Monday night in the Southwestern Athletic Conference opener.

Christopher Thomas blocked Daquan Cook's jumper with three seconds left and L.J. Westbrook's 3-pointer at the buzzer was off the mark.

A pair of free throws from Rashad Andrews had Southern up 58-50 with 2:14 to play. Tevin Bellinger hit a quick 3 and after the Jags missed twice on the next possession. Westbrook had two free throws for the Panthers, making it 58-55 with 55 seconds remaining. Southern missed again and Cook converted at the line, making it 58-57 with 10 to go. Chris Thomas made a free throw with nine seconds left.

Southern (5-9) only made 13 of 28 free throws.

Westbrook had 19 points for the Panthers (3-12), who only shot 33 percent (18 of 55).

