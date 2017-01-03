Kane, Bailey score 1:42 apart; Sabres beat Rangers 4-1

1:15 Fans gear up for the Winter Classic at Busch Stadium Pause

1:35 Can 12-year-old convince school administrators to allow Minecraft game at school?

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in

1:29 Looking for family fun? Eckert's Belleville now offers ice skating

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

2:18 Paul Ryan: 'We hear you, we will do right by you and we will deliver'

1:18 O'Fallon takes fifth place at Centralia tournament

3:20 Students wish school leaders a happy 'Honky Tonk Christmas'

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man