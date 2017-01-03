O'Fallon vs Belleville East

Belleville East's Javon Pickett feels pressure from O'Fallon's Daron Thomas and Deion Norfleet during their game at Belleville East on Tuesday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Belleville East's Rico Sylvester passes the ball away from O'Fallon's Jalen Hodge and Ryan Fulton during their game at Belleville East on Tuesday.
Belleville East's Khalil Rainey closes in on O'Fallon's Alex Orr during their game at Belleville East on Tuesday.
Belleville East's Joran Yates guards O'Fallon's Jarvus Smith as he drives the ball down court during their game at Belleville East on Tuesday.
O'Fallon's Ryan Fulton drives to the hoop past Belleville East's Javon Pickett during their game at Belleville East on Tuesday.
O'Fallon head coach Brian Muniz.
O'Fallon's Jarvus Smith jumps to block Belleville East's Malachi Smith as he tries to put up a basket during their game at Belleville East on Tuesday.
Belleville East's Jaylen Lacey feels pressure from O'Fallon's Alex Orr during their game at Belleville East on Tuesday.
Belleville East head coach Abel Schrader.
