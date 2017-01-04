Sports

January 4, 2017 9:18 PM

Douse leads Canisius over Quinnipiac 83-77

The Associated Press
BUFFALO, N.Y.

Kiefer Douse scored a career-high 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds on Wednesday night — his first career double-double — and Canisius beat Quinnipiac 83-77.

The Golden Griffins (10-5, 3-1 Metro) took the first double-digit lead of the game at 77-66 with a 9-1 run capped by Isaiah Reese's pair of free throws with 2:50 left.

Alain Chigha's tip-in with 58 seconds left cut the Bobcats' deficit to six and his 3-pointer at the 26-second mark capped the scoring for Quinnipiac (5-9, 2-2) at 81-77.

Quinnipiac had a better shooting percentage from the field and outrebounded the Golden Griffins 46-38. But the Bobcats committed 17 turnovers to Canisius' five.

Kassius Robertson went 3 of 6 from 3-point range and had 17 points for the Griffins. Jermaine Crumpton added 14 points.

Peter Kiss had 18 points, Martin Dixon-Green added 16 and Donovan Smith scored 10 for the Bobcats.

