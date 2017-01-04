Mater Dei vs. Althoff Girls Basketball

Althoff's Kyleigh Vaught drives to the hoop past Mater Dei's Kierra Winkeler during their game at Althoff on Wednesday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Mater Dei’s Kelsey Gerdes feels pressure from Althoff’s Kyleigh Vaught during their game at Althoff on Wednesday.
Althoff’s Emily Myatt and Mater Dei’s Margo Lampe scramble after a loose ball during their game at Althoff on Wednesday.
Mater Dei’s Myah Beckmann and Althoff’s Ellie Martz battle for a rebound during their game at Althoff on Wednesday.
Althoff's Kiarra Gall is guarded by Mater Dei's Kelsey Gerdes as she shoots for a basket during their game at Althoff on Wednesday.
Althoff’s Maggie Reimer feels pressure from Mater Dei’s Logan Braundmeier and Kierra Winkeler during their game at Althoff on Wednesday.
Mater Dei head coach Dave Kohnen.
Mater Dei’s Margo Lampe is guarded by Althoff’s Emily Myatt during their game at Althoff on Wednesday.
Althoff head coach Nick Knolhoff.
Mater Dei’s Logan Braundmeier is guarded by Althoff’s Maggie Reimer during their game at Althoff on Wednesday.
