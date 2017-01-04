Pacioretty scores in OT to lift Canadiens past Stars, 4-3

1:11 Parolee who lived with judge charged with murder Pause

0:27 A bald eagle takes flight near Breese

1:04 Snow falls in the metro-east

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

3:15 Save extra seeds for next year's garden (and many to come)

2:41 Kristen Poshard talks about personal tragedy and her new position with Madison County

1:53 Belleville OKs church despite parking concerns