Sports

January 4, 2017 10:27 PM

Alcorn State beats Prairie View 66-55

The Associated Press
LORMAN, Miss.

Reginal Johnson made 7 of 12 from the field, including both of his 3-point attempts, and finished with 18 points to help Alcorn State beat Prairie View 66-55 on Wednesday night.

Maurice Howard added 11 points and Denzel Dulin scored 10. Marquis Vance had 12 rebounds to go with nine points for the Braves (4-9, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Alcorn State pulled away with a 9-0 run to lead 51-39 with 5:31 left. The Panthers (3-13, 0-2) closed to 54-47 before Johnson's 3-pointer pushed the lead to 10 at the 3-minute mark.

The Braves took the lead for good at 32-30 on Vance's layup with 14:20 left in the half and had a 7-0 run to build a 41-33 edge. Prairie View trailed 42-39 after a 6-1 run but got no closer.

Tevin Bellinger had 14 points for Prairie View and JD Wallace grabbed nine boards.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

O'Fallon basketball rolls to conference win over East

View more video

Sports Videos