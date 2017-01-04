Sports

January 4, 2017 10:31 PM

SMU beats Temple 79-65 for ninth straight victory

The Associated Press
DALLAS

Semi Ojeleye scored 19 points, Shake Milton and Ben Moore added 18 each and SMU beat Temple 79-65 on Wednesday night for the Mustangs' ninth consecutive victory.

Ojeleye added nine rebounds and Moore and Milton seven each as the Mustangs (13-3, 3-0 American) played only seven players. Jarrey Foster added 13 points and grabbed seven boards with SMU outrebounding Temple 42-25. Moore went over 1,000 career points.

The Owls (9-7, 0-3) got within nine with 1:53 left on a bucket by Quinton Rose, but missed their final five shots while the Mustangs made five free throws.

Obi Enechionyia's 3-pointer gave Temple an 11-6 lead but the Owls made only three of their next 17 shots with SMU — hitting six straight shots in one stretch — outscoring them 34-11 to lead 40-22 at halftime.

Enechionyia and Shizz Alston Jr. each scored 16 points for Temple with Rose adding 14.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

O'Fallon basketball rolls to conference win over East

View more video

Sports Videos