Struggling Hamburger SC names Jens Todt as sporting director

Relegation-threatened Hamburger SV has appointed former youth team coordinator Jens Todt as sporting director.
The Bundesliga side says the 47-year-old Todt signed a two-year deal and has already joined the team at its winter training camp in Dubai.
Todt was previously sporting director at second-division Karlsruher SC. He fills the position left vacant by Peter Knaebel last May at Hamburg. Former chairman Dietmar Beiersdorfer took over Knaebel's duties but was replaced himself by new chairman Heribert Bruchhagen last month.
Todt worked with Hamburg's youth sides from 2008-09 before leaving due to difficulties with then-chief Bernd Hoffmann.
Hamburg, the only remaining founding member of the Bundesliga never relegated, has been flirting with demotion in recent seasons. The club is spending the winter break in the Bundesliga relegation zone.
