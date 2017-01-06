Belleville West defeat Alton

Alton and Belleville West warm up before their game at Belleville West on Friday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Belleville West’s EJ Liddell drives to the hoop as Alton’s Dereaun Clay jumps to block during their game at Belleville West on Friday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Alton’s (1) Damion Reid and Terrance Walker battle Belleville West’s (23) Elijah Powell and Keith Randolph during their game at Belleville West on Friday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Belleville West’s EJ Liddell drives to the basket past Alton’s Dereaun Clay during their game at Belleville West on Friday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Belleville West fans.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Belleville West head coach Joe Muniz.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Alton’s Maurice Edwards and Belleville West’sKeith Randolph battle for a rebound during their game at Belleville West on Friday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Belleville West’s Tyler Dancy feels pressure from Alton’s Dereaun Clay and Maurice Edwards as he drives to the hoop during their game at Belleville West on Friday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Belleville West’s EJ Liddell drives past Alton’s Dereaun Clay and Tyler Springman to put up a basket during their game at Belleville West on Friday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Alton’s Ty’Ohn Trimble drives the ball past Belleville West’s Will Lanxon during their game at Belleville West on Friday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Belleville West’s Tyler Dancy steals a rebound from Alton’s Dereaun Clay during their game at Belleville West on Friday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Alton head coach Eric Smith.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Belleville West’s Elijah Powell shoots past Alton’s Ty’ohn Trimble and (22) Kevin Caldwell during their game at Belleville West on Friday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com