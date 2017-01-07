Sports

January 7, 2017 6:02 PM

Shaw's 5 3s help Coastal Carolina top Arkansas St 80-65

The Associated Press
CONWAY, S.C.

Jaylen Shaw made five 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, both career highs, and Demario Beck recorded a career-best 15 rebounds to help Coastal Carolina get past Arkansas State 80-65 on Saturday.

Shaw, who only missed once from long range, added a team-high five assists for the Chanticleers (7-9, 2-1 Big South), who hit 14 from the arc and never trailed. Elijah Wilson made five 3s and scored 19 points.

Coastal Carolina opened the game on an 11-0 run. Arkansas State (11-5, 2-1) got within three on Salif Boudie's dunk to make it 23-20 with 5:29 left in the first half, but the Chanticleers pushed it to a seven-point lead at halftime and were never seriously threatened the rest of the way.

Jahmiah Simmons scored a career-high 14 points for the Red Wolves. Rashad Lindsey and Deven Simms added 10 apiece.

