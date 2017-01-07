Sports

January 7, 2017 10:38 PM

Washington leads No. 22 Cincinnati to 67-58 win over Houston

The Associated Press
HOUSTON

Kyle Washington had 19 points and nine rebounds as No. 22 Cincinnati extended its winning streak to six games with a 67-58 victory over Houston on Saturday night.

Troy Caupain added 13 points, Jacob Evans had 12 and Gary Clark chipped in with 11 points and eight rebounds for the Bearcats (13-2, 3-0 American Athletic Conference). Cincinnati shot only 39 percent but hit 10 of 24 from 3-point range.

The Bearcats used an 11-2 run over a three-minute stretch to take a 50-36 lead on two free throws by Kevin Johnson with 12:13 left. Washington had six points during the spurt.

Houston (12-4, 3-1) got no closer than six the rest of the way.

Rob Gray, who missed Houston's win Wednesday with the flu, led the Cougars with 21 points but was 0 for 7 on 3s. Wes VanBeck had 11 points and Damyean Dotson added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Houston, which shot 37 percent and just 3 of 19 from beyond the arc.

The Bearcats led 23-11 with 9:36 remaining in the first half after a 3 by Evans, but Houston outscored Cincinnati 14-7 to close the period and cut the margin to five. Evans had nine points in the half to lead Cincinnati.

BIG PICTURE

Cincinnati: The Bearcats were challenged by Houston, but withstood every run the Cougars went on. Cincinnati forced nine turnovers and scored 12 points off them, and the Bearcats outrebounded Houston 43-39, leading to a 14-9 edge in second-chance points. Cincinnati will need more production from its bench, which managed only two points.

Houston: For the third time this season, the Cougars missed a chance to pick up a marquee win. Houston also dropped games at LSU and Arkansas. The Cougars outscored Cincinnati 30-16 in the paint but will have to shoot better from behind the 3-point line.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati: The Bearcats host SMU on Thursday before traveling to East Carolina next weekend.

Houston: The Cougars visit East Carolina on Wednesday and Central Florida next Saturday.

