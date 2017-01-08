Pavelski scores 2, Sharks beat Red Wings 6-3

Detroit Red Wings' Tomas Tatar, left, is defended by San Jose Sharks' Brent Burns (88) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in San Jose, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Detroit Red Wings' Anthony Mantha, center, is defended by San Jose Sharks' Justin Braun, right, and goalie Martin Jones (31) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in San Jose, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
San Jose Sharks' Mirco Mueller (41) celebrates his goal with teammates on the bench during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in San Jose, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
San Jose Sharks' Justin Braun (61) defends on Detroit Red Wings' Steve Ott (29) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in San Jose, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Detroit Red Wings' Thomas Vanek, left, celebrates his goal with teammates Xavier Ouellet, second from left, Frans Nielsen (51) and Andreas Athanasiou (72) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in San Jose, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Detroit Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek, right, is beaten for a goal on a shot from San Jose Sharks' Joe Pavelski, not seen, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in San Jose, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Detroit Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser (65) is chased by San Jose Sharks' Brent Burns (88) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in San Jose, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Detroit Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek, left, deflects a shot from San Jose Sharks' Timo Meier, far right, as Red Wings defenseman Alexey Marchenko (53) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in San Jose, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
San Jose Sharks' Joonas Donskoi (27) is defended by Detroit Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in San Jose, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
San Jose Sharks' Patrick Marleau (12) takes a shot a Detroit Red Wings' Ryan Sproul (48) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in San Jose, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Detroit Red Wings' Andreas Athanasiou (72) is defended by San Jose Sharks' Paul Martin (7) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in San Jose, Calif.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Comments