January 10, 2017 9:18 PM

DeRozan powers Raptors to comeback win over Celtics, 114-106

The Associated Press
TORONTO

DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 41 points, Kyle Lowry had 24 and the Toronto Raptors ended the Boston Celtics' four-game winning streak with a 114-106 victory on Tuesday night.

DeRozan added 13 rebounds for his second double-double of the season and Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and a career-high 23 rebounds. The Raptors bounced back after losing to Chicago and Houston over the weekend.

Toronto also kept itself above Boston in the Eastern Conference standings. A win would have pulled the Celtics even with the Raptors for second place behind Cleveland.

Isaiah Thomas had 27 points and Marcus Smart had 16 for the Celtics.

