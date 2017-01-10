No. 9 FSU beats No. 7 Duke for record 11th straight win

1:03 Althoff and East St. Louis basketball battle at Highland Shootout Pause

2:54 Belleville cancer survivor toes the rubber at Busch Stadium

1:35 Belleville cancer survivor to throw out first pitch at Busch Stadium

2:49 Althoff basketball coach discusses Goodwin's shoulder injury

1:32 Neslisah Bayraktar talks about the dual diploma program at SIUE

2:44 Smithton school takes proactive step on lead

2:44 O'Fallon High School Marching Panthers perform at Orange Bowl

2:18 Paul Ryan: 'We hear you, we will do right by you and we will deliver'

10:12 Obama's farewell: America is no fragile thing. But the gains of our long journey to freedom are not assured.