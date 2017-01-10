Sports

January 10, 2017 9:23 PM

Manhattan rallies to beat Niagara 78-69 behind Turner's 21

The Associated Press
RIVERDALE, N.Y.

Zavier Turner scored 21 points, Calvin Crawford added 20, and Manhattan rallied to beat Niagara 78-69 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game skid and win its first Mid-American Athletic Conference contest.

Thomas Capuano scored 13, Samson Usilo added 12 and grabbed nine rebounds, and the Jaspers (6-11, 1-5) shot 53.8 percent from the floor in the second half.

Trailing 36-32 at halftime, Manhattan tied it at 54 after a 12-2 run capped by Aaron Walker Jr.'s 3-point play, led 57-54 on Crawford's 3-pointer, and were up by five with five minutes left. Dominic Robb pulled the Purple Eagles to 64-61 with a pair of free throws, but Turner hit a 3 and Manhattan led by 11 with 22 seconds left after a 7-0 run capped by Turner's free throw.

Matt Scott scored 21 points, Robb had 15 with 10 rebounds, and Kahlil Dukes added 13 points for Niagara (5-12, 2-4), which lost its second straight.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Former Blues captain makes his first trip back to St. Louis with the Bruins

View more video

Sports Videos