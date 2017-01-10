Sports

Jankoska sets 2 records in Michigan State's 94-75 win

By LARRY LAGE AP Sports Writer
EAST LANSING, Mich.

Tori Jankoska scored 42 points, breaking Michigan State's single-game and all-time scoring record in a 94-75 win over No. 11 Ohio State on Tuesday night.

The 5-foot-8 senior guard started the night six points away from Aerial Powers' scoring record of 1,817 and needed just a few minutes to surpass her with two 3-pointers and a layup.

She scored her final point on a free throw with 3:34 left, breaking Maxann Reese's mark of 41 points on Jan. 29, 1999, against Iowa.

Jankoska was given a rousing ovation when she was taken out of the game, for the first time, with 1:06 left and 1,853 points.

The Spartans (13-4, 3-1 Big Ten) led the Buckeyes (14-5, 4-1) the entire game, going ahead by as much as 20 points.

