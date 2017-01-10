Belleville East vs. Belleville West Basketball

Belleville West's Chamya Darough tries to wrestle the ball from Belleville East's Jaila Parker during their game at Belleville East on Tuesday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Belleville West head coach Seth Garrett.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Belleville East's Brittney Nitz closes in on Belleville West's Chamya Darough uring their game at Belleville East on Tuesday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Bellevile West's Sydney Thurwalker shoots for a basket as Belleville East's Grace Tantillo jumps to block during their game at Belleville East on Tuesday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Belleville East's Kaylah Rainey passes the ball away from Belleville West's Jailyn McClenny during their game at Belleville East on Tuesday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Belleville East's Bryce Dowell drives the ball past Belleville West's Britany Walker during their game at Belleville East on Tuesday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Belleville East head coach Amanda Kemezys.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Belleville East's Brittney Nitz drives the ball past Belleville West's Kwanisha Quarles uring their game at Belleville East on Tuesday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Belleville East's Jailyn McClenny shoots past Belleville West's Mikayla Chapman and Kwanisha Quarles during their game at Belleville East on Tuesday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com