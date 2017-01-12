Wednesday's Sports in Brief

1:36 Lancers basketball senior talks win over rival Maroons Pause

2:31 Belleville East basketball's Javon Pickett on tying scoring record

1:25 Single-vehicle crash in New Athens sends driver to hospital

1:04 Fire at Best Buy in Fairview Heights closes store

2:44 Smithton school takes proactive step on lead

1:36 Army veteran receives mortgage-free home

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

1:32 Neslisah Bayraktar talks about the dual diploma program at SIUE