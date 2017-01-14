Sports

January 14, 2017 12:09 AM

AP source: Rangers agree to $6M deal with RHP Tyson Ross

By SCHUYLER DIXON AP Sports Writer
ARLINGTON, Texas

Right-hander Tyson Ross and the Texas Rangers have agreed on a $6 million, one-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal said Friday night.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical.

Ross, who started opening day for San Diego last season but didn't pitch again because of shoulder problems, becomes a candidate for a rotation led by aces Cole Hamels and Yu Darvish and including Martin Perez.

Another possible starter is another right-hander coming from the Padres: Texas native Andrew Cashner, who agreed to a deal in November.

The 29-year-old Ross is 32-53 with a 3.64 ERA in 153 big league appearances, including 102 starts. He made 64 starts for the Padres over two seasons in 2014-15, earning 23 of his wins.

Ross will compete in spring training with several potential starters, including right-handers A.J. Griffin, Nick Martinez and Chi Chi Gonzalez.

Griffin, who agreed to a $2 million, one-year contract Friday to avoid salary arbitration, had the most starts among Texas right-handers last season with 23. He was 7-4 with 5.07 ERA. Martinez made five starts and Gonzalez three.

Ross' best season was in 2014, when he was 13-14 with a 2.81 ERA, his lowest as a full-time starter. He had career highs with 212 strikeouts and 196 innings two years ago, when he was 10-12 with a 3.26 ERA.

After allowing nine hits and eight runs — seven earned — in 5 1-3 innings of a 15-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 4 last season, Ross went on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation five days later. He didn't return.

