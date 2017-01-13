Vucevic's season-high 30 lead Magic past Blazers, 115-109

1:00 Battling ice storm takes a lot of salt Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:14 Road crews keeping ahead of storm

1:51 Emergency agency live-streaming weather updates on social media

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:28 Highland Christmas Lights Contest Winners

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

2:12 Mexican Restaurant Owner Uses Grandma's Mole Recipe