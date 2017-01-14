Women's Top 25 Capsules

3:11 Illinois State Police address fatal crashes on Illinois 158 Pause

2:32 Belleville mayor gives tour of City Hall renovations

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:16 Three dead in wreck south of Belleville

1:00 Battling ice storm takes a lot of salt

1:14 Road crews keeping ahead of storm

1:11 Mascoutah High School ready to expand

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health