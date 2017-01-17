Chick-fil-A Classic Tuesday

Belleville West's Tyler Dancy bats the ball away from McCluer's Anthony Harris during their game at the Chick-fil-A Classic at Belleville East on Tuesday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Belleville West's DeAndre Jackson passes the ball away from McCluer's Seamus Branham and (10) Anthony Harris during their game at the Chick-fil-A Classic at Belleville East on Tuesday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Belleville West's Dalton Fox passes the ball away from McCluer's Jaylen Kimple during thier game at the Chick-fil-A Classic at Belleville East on Tuesday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Belleville West head coach Joe Muniz.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
McCluer head coach Brent Rueter.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Belleville West's Justin Edwards feels pressure from McCluer's Seamus Branham during their game at the Chick-fil-A Classic at Belleville East.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Belleville West's Tyler Dancy is guarded by McCluer's (3) Jaylen Kimple, Damond Gathing, Lance Washington, and Seamus Branham (1) during their game at the Chick-fil-A Classic at Belleville East on Tuesday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com