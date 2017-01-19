Durant dazzles against former Oklahoma City team once more

Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) drives for a dunk attempt past Oklahoma City Thunder's Andre Roberson, center left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant (35) smiles with members of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant, right, blocks a shot from Oklahoma City Thunder's Andre Roberson during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Oklahoma City Thunder's Victor Oladipo (5) drives to the basket as Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green (23) and Kevin Durant (35) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook (0) shoots past Golden State Warriors' Ian Clark (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Oklahoma City Thunder's Enes Kanter (11) shoots over Golden State Warriors' David West (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook, left, is defended by Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook (0) shoots over Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson, left, dribbles next to Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder's Andre Roberson, left, defends next to Thunder's Victor Oladipo, second from right, and Warriors' Draymond Green, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
Golden State Warriors' David West (3) dunks next to Oklahoma City Thunder's Enes Kanter, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.
