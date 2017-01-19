Gateway Grizzlies add three to deep veteran roster

The Gateway Grizzlies have signed three new players this offseason to help bring more depth in manager Phil Warren’s lineup. The group includes rookie outfielder Derek Cornell, a St. Louis native and graduate from University of Central Missouri.
Along with Cornell, the Grizzlies also signed outfielder Mark Krueger and first baseman Corey Baptist.
Krueger, 23, previously played for the Joplin Blasters of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball.
"I’m just trying to put up some offensive numbers as well as playing a few different positions in the field," Krueger said. The resourceful rookie went on to express how he is "extremely grateful for another opportunity to play this game."
Baptist, a former 17th round draft pick, competed last year in the Detroit Tigers organization where he maintained a .265 batting average in 49 games played.
Warren says Krueger and Baptist have a lot of potential and that he is "looking forward to seeing what they’re all about."
As for Cornell, his past experience with the UCM Mules was what stood out most to Warren.
"UCM is a great program and knows how to compete," Warren said. "[Cornell] has production at the plate and hopefully it continues into the professional league."
Cornell, the CBC high school alum, also has experience at GCS Ballpark as he grew up a Grizzlies fan.
"Growing up in St. Louis I got a chance to go to a couple of games as a kid and loved the atmosphere of the park," Cornell said. The fan turned player spent last season overseas playing for the Rouen Huskies in France.
