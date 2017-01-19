O'Fallon vs. Highland at the 31st Annual Scott Credit Union Girls Basketball Tournament

O’Fallon’s Jayla Stubblefield guards Highland’s Ellie Brown as she drives the ball down court during their game at the 31st annual Scott Credit Union Girls Basketball Tournament at Highland on Thursday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Panther’s head coach Ryan Massey.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Highland’s Rece Portell shoots for a three past O’Fallon’s Mckenzie Chamberlain and Marta Durk during their game at the 31st annual Scott Credit Union Girls Basketball Tournament at Highland on Thursday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Highland’s Ellie Brown pulls away from O’Fallon’s Jayla Stubblefield as she drives the ball down court during their game at the 31st annual Scott Credit Union Girls Basketball Tournament at Highland on Thursday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Highland’s Madison Wellen shoots for the hoop as O’Fallon’s Jayla Stubblefield moves to block during their game at the 31st annual Scott Credit Union Girls Basketball Tournament at Highland on Thursday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Highland’s Ellie Brown drives to the hoop past O’Fallon’s Divine Lane during their game at the 31st annual Scott Credit Union Girls Basketball Tournament at Highland on Thursday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Highland head coach Mark Arbuthnot.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
O’Fallon’s Jayla Stubblefield and Highland’s Madsion Wellen scramble after a loose ball during their game at the 31st annual Scott Credit Union Girls Basketball Tournament at Highland on Thursday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
O’Fallon’s Courtney Keller shoots past Highland’s Lauren Baer during their game at the 31st annual Scott Credit Union Girls Basketball Tournament at Highland on Thursday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com