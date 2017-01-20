Althoff's CJ Coldon and Belleville West's DeAndre Jackson scramble after a loose ball during their game at the Chick-fil-A Classic at Belleville East on Friday.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
Althoff’s Jordan Goodwin shoots past Belleville West’s Eric Liddell and DeAndre Jackson during their game at the Chick-fil-A Classic at Belleville East on Friday. See a gallery of photographs and a video at bnd.com.
Belleville East's EJ Aldridge closes in on Chaminade's Jadis White during their game at the Chick-fil-A Classic at Belleville East on Friday.
Belleville East's Rico Sylvester drives the ball past Chaminades' Luke Kasubke during their game at the Chick-fil-A Classic at Belleville East on Friday.
Belleville East Javon Pickett drives the ball past Chaminade’s Reggie Crawford during their game at the Chick-fil-A Classic at Belleville East on Friday.
Chaminade's (33) Marin Vrucinic and Dylan Branson (21) try to block Belleville East's Jaylen Lacey during their game at the Chick-fil-A Classic at Belleville East on Friday.
Belleville West head coach Joe Muniz.
Belleville West's (20) Dalton Fox and Eric Liddell (32) battle Althoff's CJ Coldon for a rebound during their game at the Chick-fil-A Classic at Belleville East on Friday.
Belleville West's DeAndre Jackson drives the ball past Althoff's Edwyn Brown during their game at the Chick-fil-A Classic at Belleville East on Friday.
Belleville Wests Eric Liddell is cornered by Althoff's Marvin Bateman, Jordan Goodwin and Edwyn Brown during their game at the Chick-fil-A Classic at Belleville East on Friday.
Althoff's Jordan Goodwin is guarded by Belleville West's (22) Keith Randolph and DeAndre Jackson as he goes to put up a basket during their game at the Chick-fil-A Classic at Belleville East on Friday.
Althoff's CJ Coldon tries to steal the ballaway from Belleville West's Elijah Powell during their game at the Chick-fil-A Classic at Belleville East on Friday.
Althoff head coach Greg Leib.
Althoff's Dante Ray moves in to steal the ball from Belleville West's Willie Matthews during their game at the Chick-fil-A Classic at Belleville East on Friday.
Althoff's Edwyn Brown moves in to block Belleville West's Elijah Powell during their game at the Chick-fil-A Classic at Belleville East on Friday.
