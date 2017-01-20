O'Fallon vs East St. Louis basketball

East St. Louis' Zachery Forest makes a move to the basket against O'Fallon's Burke Watts and Daron Thomas.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
O'Fallon's Jarvus Smith tries to block the shot of East St. Louis' Kerion Chairs.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
East St. Louis' Arthur Carter brings the ball down court against O'Fallon defender Burke Watts.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
O'Fallon's Burke Watts puts up a shot against East St. Louis defenders Arthur Carter and Terrence Hargrove.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
O'Fallon's Daron Thomas tries to strip the ball from East St. Louis' Zachery Forest.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
East St. Louis's Shamon Jefferson tries to block the shot of O'Fallon's Deion Norfleet.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
East St. Louis's Shamon Jefferson puts up a shot against the O'Fallon.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
East St. Louis's Terrence Hargro puts up a shot against O'Fallon defender Jarvus Smith.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
East St. Louis’ Arthur Carter puts up a shot against O'Fallon defender Deion Norfleet.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
O'Fallon's Jalen Hodge puts up a shot against East St. Louis.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
East St. Louis’ Arthur Carter puts up a shot against O’Fallon defender Jarvus Smith during Friday’s game. See a gallery of photographs at bnd.com.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com