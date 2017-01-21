Vonn back on top in 2nd race of comeback from injuries

2:57 SIUE students protest on Inauguration Day Pause

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

2:01 Maryville pharmacist makes customized medications

0:35 Fatal accident at North 79th and St. Clair Avenue

1:47 Witness describes fatal rollover crash, ejections

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:21 Trooper details double fatal crash, rollover

5:00 Obama says farewell: Yes we did, Yes we can

1:43 Collinsville High senior reaches out to students with disabilities