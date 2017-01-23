St. Peter's comes back to sweep season series with Rider

2:02 Edwardsville basketball star talks win over O'Fallon Pause

0:30 Edwardsville basketball stars honored after tourney title

2:20 Edwardsville's Mark Smith talks 30-point game in tourney win

0:51 Althoff falls short of Chick-fil-A Classic title

1:55 Belleville East force OT against Chaminade

0:24 Windy day peels stone from 12-story building

0:36 Fire Chief Stephen Robbins talks about residential fire in Cahokia

1:33 Homeless people to get help

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.