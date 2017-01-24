Davis Cup: Jordan Thompson to make debut for Australia

2:02 Edwardsville basketball star talks win over O'Fallon Pause

0:30 Edwardsville basketball stars honored after tourney title

2:20 Edwardsville's Mark Smith talks 30-point game in tourney win

0:24 Windy day peels stone from 12-story building

0:36 Fire Chief Stephen Robbins talks about residential fire in Cahokia

1:33 Homeless people to get help

4:13 Cardinals GM John Mozeliak and manager Mike Matheny talk season

5:00 Obama says farewell: Yes we did, Yes we can

0:38 Massive blaze at East St. Louis church