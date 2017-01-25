Mater Dei grad signs one-year deal with Diamondbacks

Mater Dei High School graduate Josh Thole has signed a one-year minor-league contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks after spending the last four seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Diamondbacks announced the deal Wednesday.
The 30-year-old Thole will be battling to earn a major-league job among a crowded gruop of catchers that includes Chris Hermann, Chris Iannetta, Jeff Mathis and Oscar Hernandez.
While with the Blue Jays, Thole many times was the personal catcher for knuckleball pitcher R.A. Dickey. Dickey signed with the Atlanta Braves as a free agent.
Arizona has acquired Thole, Iannetta and Mathis during the offseason.
Thole spent four seasons with the New York Mets before playing with Toronto. In 478 career games, he is hitting .242 with nine home runs and 111 RBIs.
Thole was the Mets’ 13th round pick in 2005 following his senior year at Mater Dei, where he was a four-year starter. His best major-league season may have been 2011, when Thole hit .268 with three homers and 40 RBIs in 114 games with the Mets.
