January 25, 2017 8:56 PM

Wofford snaps UNC Greensboro's 6-game winning streak 93-74

The Associated Press
SPARTANBURG, S.C.

Eric Garcia scored 20 points and had a career-high 12 assists, Fletcher Magee made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, and Wofford beat UNC Greensboro 93-74 on Wednesday night to snap the Spartans' six-game winning streak.

Wofford led 41-34 at halftime behind Ryan Sawvell's 13 points and Magee's 11. In the second half, Magee came off a screen and nailed a deep 3-pointer to extend Wofford's lead to 76-59 with 6:07 left.

Sawvell hit four 3-pointers and had 18 points and nine rebounds for Wofford (9-12, 4-4 Southern). Cameron Jackson scored 16 on 8-of-12 shooting and Matthew Pegram added 10 points.

Garcia sank all 12 of his free-throw attempts, Magee was 7 of 10 from the field and Wofford hit 11 of 25 from distance.

R.J. White scored 26 points for UNCG (16-6, 7-2) while Diante Baldwin had 18 and Francis Alonso 14.

